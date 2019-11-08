Bomb threats to hospital and radio station being investigated in Hardee County

WAUCHULA, Fla. (WFLA) – Law enforcement officers are investigating bomb threats reported at two different locations in Hardee County.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a bomb threat at AdventHealth Hospital in Wauchula around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff tells us all patients and employees were evacuated from the building. Most patients and staff were evacuated to the parking area but authorities say critical patients were taken to hospitals in neighboring counties.

First responders from Hardee, Highlands, Polk, Desoto, Manatee, Florida Wildlife Commission and Florida Highway Patrol are at the hospital investigating. Hardee County emergency management officials say the incident is “under control” and no protective measures are required.

Highway 17 north in Wauchula was reduced to one lane. However, lanes have since reopened.

According to the sheriff’s office, a bomb threat was also reported at a local radio station. Authorities tell us the station was WZZS 106.9 in Zolfo Springs has been searched and is clear with no active threat to the station.

AdventHealth Wauchula released this statement following the bomb threat:

“Today, we received a bomb threat shortly after 2 p.m. and immediately began protocols to ensure the safety of our patients, their families and our team members. We evacuated 25 patients and their family members to a nearby building and moved several patients in our emergency room to other medical facilities. We routinely perform emergency drills and today put practice into action to keep our patients safe. They are always our first priority.”

At this time both scenes have been cleared the sheriff says.

We are currently assisting Wauchula Police Department at the Advent Health hospital in reference to a bomb threat and… Posted by Hardee County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 8, 2019

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.