WAUCHULA, Fla. (WFLA) — Wauchula police are continuing to search for a man who they said may be connected to an active homicide investigation.

On Tuesday, police said a man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators said they believe Mathew Flores was involved in the shooting. They believe Flores fled and was last seen in the area of Ohio Avenue and Polk Road in Wauchula.

Flores is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said they received information on Wednesday that Flores could be driving a 2017 blue Nissan Altima with tag JTHQ77.

Officers said the tag does not belong to the car. It was switched with a tag from another vehicle.

Anyone with information on Flores’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sergeant Chris LeConte at 863-773-3265 or by emailing cleconte@wauchulapolice.com. Detective Pablo Bermudez is also working on the case. He can be reached by email at pbermudez@wauchulapolice.com.

You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS (8477). If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.