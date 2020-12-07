Accused gunman in custody after shooting in Hardee Co.

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of killing a person back in November.

Deputies responded to a home on Osprey Lane on Nov. 23 where witnesses say they saw a man identified as Jose Garza, shoot the victim in the back and flee the scene in a truck.

On Dec. 2, investigators with the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement located the truck Garza was seen driving in Bartow where he was placed under arrest and was in possession of a firearm.

Garza was arrested on warrants out of Polk County and Hardee County, with charges consisting of attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Garza also had warrants for his arrest from the Bowling Green Police Department for a drive-by shooting that occurred on Nov. 29.