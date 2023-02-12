BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hardee County man died early Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a home in Bowling Green.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office said it got numerous calls about a fire on Old Dixie Highway at about 3:50 a.m.

According to deputies, first responders were told someone was inside the home during the fire, but they were unable to get inside to combat the flames.

They later found the body of Martin DelaRosa, 63, inside the home.

Two adults were treated at the scene of the fire while a minor was taken to a trauma center.

The fire is currently under investigation by both the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.