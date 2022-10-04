TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were killed Friday after their SUV was swept away by floodwaters in Hardee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Hardee County, like many parts of Florida, saw flooding impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV carrying three people from Jacksonville was heading east Sweetwater Road in the area of Charlie Creek Bridge, which had been flooded after the storm.

The SUV was swept into the flood current.

Troopers said the three people tried to get out of the submerged vehicle and swim to safety. However, only one person survived and was treated after making it to the shoreline.

The first deceased victim was found on the day of the incident, but the other victim was missing.

Monday, troopers said they found another body near the crash scene. However, they were working to confirm that person’s identity as the third occupant.

Remember, do not drive into floodwaters, and keep these facts in mind: