HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died early Sunday morning in a head-on crash in Hardee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 12:38 p.m. along State Road 64, FHP said.

A 53-year-old man was traveling west on State Road 64 near Bennett Road when he crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on, troopers said.

The man died on scene and the driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.