Hardee County deputies searching for missing, endangered woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Hardee Co. Sheriff’s Office

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen in Bartow Friday evening.

Eva Jackson was last seen wearing a black, short sleeve shirt with black pants and flip flops.

The Bartow Police Department lists Jackson as missing and endangered.

If you know where Jackson could be, you’re urged to call 863-773-4144.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss