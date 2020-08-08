Hardee County deputies searching for missing, endangered woman

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen in Bartow Friday evening.

Eva Jackson was last seen wearing a black, short sleeve shirt with black pants and flip flops.

The Bartow Police Department lists Jackson as missing and endangered.

If you know where Jackson could be, you’re urged to call 863-773-4144.

LATEST STORIES: