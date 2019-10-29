Happy birthday! Internet turns 50 today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you remember the first time you logged onto the internet? This week marks 50 years since the internet was invented.

It all started with an unfinished message sent by UCLA Computer Science Professor Len Kleinrock on Oct. 29, 1969. According to the Today Show, Kleinrock tried sending the message “login” to another computer at Stanford University through a network called ARPANET. He was only able to send the “L” and the “O” before his computer crashed.

But as Kleinrock reportedly said in an interview at the time, “a revolution had begun.”

Twenty years after that message was sent, the World Wide Web – or WWW – was born. By the late 90s, the Today Show says half of the households in the United States that were connected to the internet were using AOL.

Since then, the internet has become a tool most people rely on daily and can’t imagine living without.

We want to know when you first used the internet. Weigh in using our Twitter poll below.