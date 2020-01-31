‘Hamilton’ returns to Tampa in June 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The critically acclaimed Broadway hit Hamilton will make its return to Tampa for the show’s 2020-2021 season.

The musical will return to the Straz Center’s Morsani Hall from June 1 to 27.

Specific dates and purchasing information will be announced at a later time.





Hamilton first made an appearance in Tampa back in February and March of 2019.

The show is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and features music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The musical recording won a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

