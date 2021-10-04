Halloween events in Tampa Bay: Choose your level of scare

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While theme park events in the Tampa Bay area are highly attended around the holidays, there are other events – without the large price tag – that you and your family can attend to celebrate the fun of the season, no matter what level of “spooky” you enjoy.

From haunted walking tours in a historic area of Tampa, to a more family-friendly event on the Riverwalk during the holiday itself, many are looking forward to Halloween after the cancellation of many things last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The list below is not in any particular order. Don’t see your favorite on this list? Let us know what you’re up to by emailing online@wfla.com. This list will be updated when we know more!

Location: Hillsborough River – Downtown Tampa, Riverwalk

Friends of the Riverwalk and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation will present this event along the Riverwalk on Sat., Oct. 30. The boat parade will begin at the Tampa Convention Center and end at Sparkman Wharf.

The event’s website says the winner of the sailboat and motorboat competition will each receive a trophy.

Location: Hillsborough River – Downtown Tampa, Riverwalk

This free community event will go alongside the lighted boat parade on Oct. 30. Kids in costume and their families can trick-or-treat along the Riverwalk and enjoy activities along the way.

Over 50 stations will participate along the walk, from Water Works Park to Marriot Water Street. Curtis Hixon Park is also included.

The event begins at 4 p.m. and lasts through 7 p.m., prior to the boat parade.

Location: 7720 West Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa

Before you take the kids trick-or-treating or you go out to enjoy the spooky holiday yourself, spend the morning at Whiskey Joe’s with either a 5K or 10K run. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and registration is available online.

Location: 1523 East 7th Avenue, Tampa

Those who love the paranormal and history buffs alike can take a guided walking tour around Tampa’s iconic Ybor City, but there’s no telling what may be seen inside some of the buildings.

The Official Ybor City Ghost Tour takes guests on foot to six stops around Tampa’s “most haunted” neighborhood.

The tour is the only tour in Ybor City that has access inside the Cuban Club, named by the Travel Channel as one of its Top 10 Most Haunted Places.

Tickets are $25 for adults and tour times vary.

Location: 1500 16th Street, Palm Harbor

This event for children of all ages will be a non-scary trick-or-treat event, though there will be a “haunted” hayride, in addition to games, music and food.

The “Centre of Doom” will also be featured, which consists of haunted houses run by local groups.

The event, which runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. is free for the non-scary trick-or-treat and the games. Haunted houses and hay ride are included with a $10 wristband.

Location: 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz

This event returns for its 17th year at the Tampa Premium Outlets in Wesley Chapel. According to the event Facebook page, it includes a community stage with live entertainment, a pumpkin patch, a “trunk-or-treat,” pet costume contest, local crafters and more.

The World’s Largest Food Truck rally will also be in attendance with more than 70 local and national food trucks on hand.

Location: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

The American Victory Ship has left its home area and has headed to Sparkman Wharf. As of Oct. 1, they operate 12 nights throughout the month.

“The frantic and terrified crew tell horrific stories of a mysterious female apparition. Who is she and what does she want?” a press release from the museum says.

Location: 101 Central Park Drive, Largo

Those on the Howl-O-Train will see decorated scenes and characters can have fun beginning Oct. 23 at the Park.

“The notorious miniature trains will take patrons on an eerie ride, as they chug through the haunted tracks draped with thrilling décor and Halloween characters,” a press release said.

After the ride, guests can have fun at other fall-theme games and activities.

Location: Seminole Heights

This safe trick-or-treating event will host a curated list of houses decorated “exceptionally” for Halloween in the neighborhood” for families to enjoy either by foot or by car, with candy, photo opportunities and surprises along the way.

A map will be posted to the event’s Facebook page soon with indicators soon, and there will be 10 to 12 houses maximum along the way. The map will be sold for a $4 donation to TRIBE Seminole Heights.

Location: 2302 North Dover Road, Dover

This fun fall activity that isn’t too scary for the family will take place on select nights beginning Oct. 8, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Activities include a 1/4th-mile walking trail with “hundreds of themed lighted displays, pixel-animated props moving to the music, outdoor movies, [a] maze of lights, [a] scavenger hunt, games, and crafts. We will have some new surprise pieces this year!” the event’s website stated.