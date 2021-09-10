Halloween events beginning, ‘I Like It Hot’ returns, Gators take to Tampa & more this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is no shortage of events this weekend in the Tampa Bay area, and as usual, there are exciting and a few this weekend focus on giving back!

You can volunteer with your family at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and interact with their animals, tingle your taste buds with spicy food in Largo or start the Halloween season a little early at Busch Gardens or in Dade City.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. USF Bulls vs. UF Gators at Raymond James Stadium

Whether you cheer for the Bulls or if you’re from The Swamp, both schools backed by fierce fans, the two teams are facing off at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.

USF has Raymond James Stadium’s A-Z guide posted on their website if you need a refresher.

2. Family Volunteer Day at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay

These once-monthly volunteers days offer parents and kids the opportunity to take part in activities at the Humane Society. Families will get to socialize with the animals, make crafts for the shelter and also something for themselves to take home.

The cost is $25 for one volunteer day per family, the Humane Society said.

3. I Like It Hot Festival

If you like all things spicy, you might want to plan on being in Largo this weekend! According to the 21st annual festival’s Facebook event, it will feature “spicy contests,” live music, sauces, spices and spicy foods.

The event is free, with free parking, and also pet and family-friendly.

4. Howl-O-Scream

It’s the first weekend of Howl O Scream at Busch Gardens! The spooky event will take place on 28 select nights from this weekend through October, Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sundays 7 p.m. until midnight.

This year include three new haunted house experiences.

“Park guests will find nowhere to hide as zombies, deranged clowns, werewolves and new surprises stalk their prey throughout eight scare zones, and unpredictable roaming hordes lurk in the darkness,” Busch Gardens said.

5. Scream-A-Geddon

Another scary Halloween-themed attraction opens for its first weekend at its location in Dade City. Scream-A-Geddon is now in its 7th season.

The event will feature a new attraction called “Bloodwater Bayou” alongside its five other haunted attractions and scary characters.

6. Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill Great American Pickleball Marathon

The tournament is going to be held at the location in St. Petersburg on Saturday and will be live streamed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to planners, they have a goal of attracting a million players and viewers from around America and to send them video of themselves playing Pickleball and support the Wounded Blue.

You can register to participate and watch live online at this link for $10.

7. Goat Yoga at Serenity Oaks Homestead, LLC

Tickets for this event are $35 for a yoga event on select dates, including this Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

“Our friendly goats are very curious and love to investigate, climb, & jump- sometimes on you! It’s a wonderful massage, but you might want to wear a closed-back top,” the event’s Facebook event said.

The class is a full hour, but guests are welcome to take an extra half hour to hang out with the goats and take photos.

8. St. Pete Carefest returns

Carefest is returning to the city of ST. Petersburg. It’s a yearly celebration of volunteering and giving back to your community.

Neighborhood and community groups, houses of worship and more are invited to participate.

To participate, you can “adopt a project” online, organize a neighborhood clean-up, host a donation drive, donate funds and more.