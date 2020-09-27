Halloween 2020: List of local events

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Local communities and locations in the Tampa Bay area are planning Halloween events amid ongoing social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sept. 25, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state will be moving into Phase 3 of reopening, potentially allowing for more Halloween events to be scheduled moving forward.
The CDC has recommended no trick-or-treating, crowded parties or indoor haunted houses take place this year due to the risk of COVID-19.
Below is a list of events currently planned.
If you have a local Halloween event to be added to this list, please email online@wfla.com.
Hillsborough County:
Tampa Riverwalk Lighted Halloween Boat parade
- Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- “Captains Costume Party” to be scheduled during week of Oct. 19, details coming soon
- Registration for boaters available
- Available Oct. 17 to Nov. 1, can be played at any time
- Individuals, teams to compete to solve riddles, puzzles and tasks
- Mobile app needed to participate
- Further details to come
- Open select nights in Oct. from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- 2837 Frontage Rd S, Plant City
- Tickets available
- Sept. 28 through Dec. 5, tours at 8 p.m.
- Tickets available
American Victory Ship & Museum’s UNDead In the Water
- Oct. 2 through Oct. 31, times vary
- 705 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Tickets available
“Creatures of the Night” at ZooTampa
- Select nights from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31
- “Mostly outdoor” event
- Tickets available
“Haunted Wharf,” Sparkman Wharf haunted maze
- Oct. 15 – Oct. 16, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Tickets available
Pirate Water Taxi Haunted River Tours
- Every Friday-Sunday in October
- Cruise times 6:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.
- Depart from Tampa Convention Center
- Tickets available
Pasco County:
Pasco Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat
- Oct. 30, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 15362 Alric Pottberg Rd, Spring Hill
- Oct. 24, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- River Glen Blvd, Wesley Chapel
- Costume parades, haunted houses and more
- Event is free and open to the public
Two Sisters Ranch Spooktacular Halloween Trunk
- Oct. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 27435 Hanlon Terrace, Dade City
Pinellas County:
- Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Largo Center Park, 101 Central Park Drive
- Registration available online or at any Largo recreation facilities
- Oct. 30, beginning at 6 p.m.
- Largo Center Park, 101 Central Park Drive
- First 1,000 children, ages 2-years and older will receive a goodie bag of candy
- Non-perishable canned/boxed food donations for High Point Neighborhood Family Center accepted