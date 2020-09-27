Halloween 2020: List of local events

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Local communities and locations in the Tampa Bay area are planning Halloween events amid ongoing social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sept. 25, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state will be moving into Phase 3 of reopening, potentially allowing for more Halloween events to be scheduled moving forward.

The CDC has recommended no trick-or-treating, crowded parties or indoor haunted houses take place this year due to the risk of COVID-19.

Below is a list of events currently planned.

If you have a local Halloween event to be added to this list, please email online@wfla.com.

Hillsborough County:

Tampa Riverwalk Lighted Halloween Boat parade

Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“Captains Costume Party” to be scheduled during week of Oct. 19, details coming soon

Registration for boaters available

Riverwalk Halloween Hunt

Available Oct. 17 to Nov. 1, can be played at any time

Individuals, teams to compete to solve riddles, puzzles and tasks

Mobile app needed to participate

Further details to come

Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail

Open select nights in Oct. from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

2837 Frontage Rd S, Plant City

Tickets available

Ybor City Ghost Tour

Sept. 28 through Dec. 5, tours at 8 p.m.

Tickets available

American Victory Ship & Museum’s UNDead In the Water

Oct. 2 through Oct. 31, times vary

705 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Tickets available

“Creatures of the Night” at ZooTampa

Select nights from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31

“Mostly outdoor” event

Tickets available

“Haunted Wharf,” Sparkman Wharf haunted maze

Oct. 15 – Oct. 16, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Tickets available

Pirate Water Taxi Haunted River Tours

Every Friday-Sunday in October

Cruise times 6:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

Depart from Tampa Convention Center

Tickets available

Pasco County:

Pasco Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat

Oct. 30, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

15362 Alric Pottberg Rd, Spring Hill

Spooktacular at Avalon Park

Oct. 24, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

River Glen Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Costume parades, haunted houses and more

Event is free and open to the public

Two Sisters Ranch Spooktacular Halloween Trunk

Oct. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

27435 Hanlon Terrace, Dade City

Pinellas County:

Largo “Howl O Train”

Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Largo Center Park, 101 Central Park Drive

Registration available online or at any Largo recreation facilities

Largo “Drive O Ween”