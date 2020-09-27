Halloween 2020: List of local events

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Local communities and locations in the Tampa Bay area are planning Halloween events amid ongoing social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sept. 25, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state will be moving into Phase 3 of reopening, potentially allowing for more Halloween events to be scheduled moving forward.

The CDC has recommended no trick-or-treating, crowded parties or indoor haunted houses take place this year due to the risk of COVID-19.

Below is a list of events currently planned.

If you have a local Halloween event to be added to this list, please email online@wfla.com.

Hillsborough County:

Tampa Riverwalk Lighted Halloween Boat parade

Riverwalk Halloween Hunt

  • Available Oct. 17 to Nov. 1, can be played at any time
  • Individuals, teams to compete to solve riddles, puzzles and tasks
  • Mobile app needed to participate
  • Further details to come

Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail

  • Open select nights in Oct. from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • 2837 Frontage Rd S, Plant City
  • Tickets available

Ybor City Ghost Tour

American Victory Ship & Museum’s UNDead In the Water

“Creatures of the Night” at ZooTampa

“Haunted Wharf,” Sparkman Wharf haunted maze

  • Oct. 15 – Oct. 16, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
  • Tickets available

Pirate Water Taxi Haunted River Tours

  • Every Friday-Sunday in October
  • Cruise times 6:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.
  • Depart from Tampa Convention Center
  • Tickets available

Pasco County:

Pasco Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat

  • Oct. 30, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • 15362 Alric Pottberg Rd, Spring Hill

Spooktacular at Avalon Park

  • Oct. 24, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • River Glen Blvd, Wesley Chapel
  • Costume parades, haunted houses and more
  • Event is free and open to the public

Two Sisters Ranch Spooktacular Halloween Trunk

  • Oct. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 27435 Hanlon Terrace, Dade City

Pinellas County:

Largo “Howl O Train”

  • Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Largo Center Park, 101 Central Park Drive
  • Registration available online or at any Largo recreation facilities

Largo “Drive O Ween”

  • Oct. 30, beginning at 6 p.m.
  • Largo Center Park, 101 Central Park Drive
  • First 1,000 children, ages 2-years and older will receive a goodie bag of candy
  • Non-perishable canned/boxed food donations for High Point Neighborhood Family Center accepted

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss