‘Halloweekend’ in Tampa Bay, from trick-or-treats to strides for charity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are more than Halloween events going on in the Tampa Bay area, but they sure do dominate the scene this weekend!

There is plenty to do for charities, from sipping brews to benefit the ALS Therapy Development Institute to walking to end Alzheimer’s disease.

8 On Your Side has been compiling stories of spooky Halloween events throughout the season, so be sure to check out our list of other spooky Halloween events in Tampa Bay as well as our list of fall festivities from corn mazes to pumpkin patches.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 205 E Park Ave., Tampa

Head to Tampa Heights on Halloween night for a porch party and the experience and photo opportunities in a massive Halloween display.

“Mag Halloween” was created by a couple over the years and features everything from animatronics to homemade props for all visitors to take photos with.

There will be trick-or-treating and festivities for all ages.

Location: 12707 49th St N, Clearwater

Brewfest for ALS will be held outdoors at Big Storm Brewing from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $20. Admission for a designated driver is $20 and includes free soda and water.

Guests will enjoy tastings from local brewers. A ticket to the event will include admission and access to tastings from over 15 Florida brewers and a 12 oz commemorative glass for the pours.

Donations benefit the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

Location: 2300 Grand Cypress Dr., Lutz

Wesley Chapel Fall Fest is returning for its 17th year with two community stages for entertainment, costume contests, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch, trunk-or-treat and more.

They have also teamed up to bring in the World’s Largest Food Truck Rally.

The traveling tour of gourmet food trucks holds the Guinness World Record for “largest parade of food trucks” and it’s headed to Tampa Premium Outlets.

Some of the food trucks include Pamz Pizza Conez, Hot Diggity Dogs, Casey’s Lemonade, Crays Kettle Korn and more.

Adult admission is $10 and kids 12 and end get in free.

Location: 4810 N Himes Ave, Tampa

The benefit put on the the Animal Coalition of Tampa will be held Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Al Lopez Park. Registration for the walk is still available online.

Guests will enjoy live entertainment, pet costume contests, raffles, food trucks and vendors and more.

“The team that raises the most funds gets to take home the coveted Golden Roving Dog Bone award for one year (our version of the Stanley Cup),” the event’s Facebook page says.

Location: Tampa Bay History Center, 801 Water St, Tampa

Families are invited to the Tampa History Center to make their way through the galleries and trick-or-treat.

The History Center says Storm Troopers and other Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion will be enjoying the Halloween fun as well.

Families can choose between three sessions at either 4 p.m., 5 p.m., or 6 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Location: 3000 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota

Repticon is headed to the Robarts Arena at the Sarasota Fairgrounds this weekend, presented by Cool Zoo.

Notable features include an 8-foot Columbian red tail boa constrictor known as “Jake from Snake Farm” and “The Hermit Crab Adoption Center.” The experience is free for attendees and guests can see and touch rare hermit crabs from around the world. Guests can also adopt rescued hermit crabs and purchase accessories.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12 years old and children under 4 will get in for free. Cool Zoo is also inviting teachers to attend for free with proof of employment.

Location: 2301 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland

The fight to end Alzheimer’s disease will take place at Joker Marchant Stadium on Saturday. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m.

On race day, those attending will participate in in the Promise Garden ceremony, where flowers representing participants’ connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to bring an end to the disease will be planted.

Location: 201 10th St W, Bradenton

Families can visit the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to trick-or-treat amongst the dinosaurs in the museum’s new DinoVenture experience.

The cost is $5 per person, but children younger than 2 are admitted free.