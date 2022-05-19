TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after a person fired a gunshot during a fight at a Palmetto High School football game on Wednesday.

Police said what appeared to be a group of students got into a fight near the sidelines at the end of the game. When school staff and police tried to break up the fight, they heard a gunshot.

The group scattered to different areas for safety, and police found a gun on the ground.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they identified a “person of interest” in the case, but their name was not released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477).