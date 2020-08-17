Guinness confirms it’s reviewing Trump boat parade record attempt near Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Guinness Book of World Records confirmed it is reviewing Saturday’s attempt by Trump supporters to break the world record of largest boat parade in history.

Thousands of boaters sailed near Clearwater Beach Saturday to show support for President Trump and to attempt to break a 2014 record of “Largest Parade of Boats.”

There were 1,180 boats at the Malaysia Day celebrations in Kemaman, Terengganu, Malaysia on Sept. 13, 2014. Organizers of Saturday’s pro-Trump boat rally said they were expecting to surpass that mark.

Guinness confirmed to WFLA.com that it is reviewing the attempt.

“We can confirm we have received an application for this title and attempt. We are currently awaiting evidence to review,” Guinness Public Relations Manager Amanda Marcus told WFLA.com.

Saturday’s boat parade organized in the Gulf just north of Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach. The official boat count took place at the Welch Causeway Bridge in Madiera Beach.

Marcus said it may take up to 12-15 weeks for Guinness to fully review the evidence submitted by the boat parade organizers.

“Once received and reviewed, our Records Management Team will then confirm the success or failure of the record attempt,” she said.

