TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – June is Pride month, honoring and celebrating LGBTQ+ communities, and many events are happening throughout the Tampa Bay area in celebration.

Pride events in St. Petersburg the last weekend in June are set to draw over 300,000 attendees. There are other events going on in Pinellas County to compliment majors events, and Sarasota is diving in to Pride as well. The city of Tampa hosted its Pride celebration in March of this year.

Do you know of an event for Pride Month not on our list? Let us know by emailing online@wfla.com. This list will be updated as we learn more.

The largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration is returning with events all June long for its 20th anniversary.

Highlights of the celebrations include a concert on June 24 featuring high-profile national artist Todrick Hall with a special guest. The concert is from 4 to 10 p.m. and the cost for general admission is $10. There will also be vendors, food trucks and interactive activities.

The following day, June 25, will be the St. Pete Pride Parade, which is one of the largest pride parades in the country. The parade will march from Vinoy Park to Albert Whittard Park along Bayshore Drive beginning at 4 p.m.

The parade festival will begin at 2 p.m. on both sides of the route. There will be local vendors, food trucks, a DJ and beer garden in North Straub Park. South Straub Park will be a 21 and older space, also with a DJ, food, bars and vendors.

At night, South Straub will turn in to a women and non-binary pop-up night club from 7-10 p.m. with live entertainment.

Spa Beach will have live entertainment from 2-3:45 p.m. as well as vendors, food trucks and beverage stations. When the parade starts, there will be a live stream of the event at Spa Beach for those who do not want to be in the crowd.

St. Pete Pride organizers note that parking will be extremely limited downtown during Pride events. Parking garages will be open, but attendees are encouraged to carpool, utilize rideshare services, bike or use public transit. PSTA will have a fare-free weekend June 25-26 and will also be running park n’ rides to the parade on the 25th.

Pride weekend in St. Petersburg will conclude with the free “Pride In Grand Central” Street Carnival on June 26. The street carnival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature multiple blocks of entertainment, vendors, food, community partners and interactive carnival games. There will be entertainment across multiple stages and other performers will be roaming the streets during the event.

There are plenty of other St. Pete Pride events throughout the month, including Miss St. Pete Pride, a kick-off party, a LGBTQ+ youth and family day and more more. You can find all of the events surrounding St. Pete Pride and more about them online.

Dunedin Pride Week will be celebrated from June 11 through June 18 with a variety of events.

A pride flag will be raised at Dunedin City Hall at noon on June 7. A Pride Week proclamation will be made at 6 p.m., also at City Hall, on June 9.

On June 11, the city will host a Pride Golf Cart Parade to kick off celebrations at 5 p.m.. The parade will start in the parking lot on New York Avenue and Patricia and end at the Blue Jays Stadium by way of Mease Manor and down Main Street. At the stadium, there will be live music, food, drinks and a baseball game.

Those wishing to participate in the golf cart parade must register for free online.

Pride at TD Ball Park will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. on June 11. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

The Fenway Hotel will host the “Fenway Pool Party & Show” on June 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with performances by drag queens, games, giveaways, brunch and more. Tickets for the event can be purchased online for $35.

Other Dunedin Pride Week events include an annual pride show and dance party, Gay-Lah at the Fenway Hotel, a film documentary screening and more.

The City of Largo is also hosting its own events to compliment other happenings in Pinellas County.

The city will raise its pride flag on June 7 at 5 p.m. at Largo City Hall. The community is welcome to attend, or watch virtually via Facebook Live. This year’s Pride Month proclamation at the City Commission Meeting at 6 p.m. can also be watched online.

A Pride Splash party will be held June 10 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Highland Family Aquatic Center. All are welcome and the cost is $5 with a rec card or $7 without. The party will feature games, a DJ, concessions and more. Wristbands are required for the event, even if you don’t swim.

A Teen Pride Social will be held at the Largo Public Library on June 14 from 3-5 p.m.

Other events include live music at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, a presentation on how to be an ally at the Largo Public Library and more.

The City of Largo will also be participating in the annual St. Pete Pride Family Day on June 18, as well as the St. Pete Pride Parade. Community members are invited to stop by the city’s booth during Family Day.

Events for Pride month aren’t just happening in Pinellas County. Sarasota has plenty of things to do in celebration. Project SRQ Inc. is presenting a variety of events throughout the month.

“Taste of Pride” will take place the entire month of June to support LGBTQ+ businesses. Participating businesses are offering discounts to customers who mention Taste of Pride.

On June 4, Sarasota will present “The Grand Carnival – an ICONic Evening” from 7-10 p.m. The “untraditional evening” will feature performances and visuals of LGBTQ+ history. It will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season four winner and current All Stars season seven competitor Trinity Taylor. There will also be tributes to Cher, Tina Turner, Britney Spears and Lady Gago. Tickets are $50 for an open bar, food, dancing, performances and more.

June 11, Sarasota will host a Pride car parade down Main Street. There will be prizes for best decorated vehicles and more. Registration is free.

A Pride Pet Parade will be held on June 18 at Bayfront Park, and there will be prizes for those deemed best dressed.

The largest Pride flag in the world will be rolled out during the grand flag march on June 25 at 7:30 p.m. The record-breaking 700-foot flag will be marched across the John Ringling Bridge.

Pride month will be closed out in Sarasota with a Pride Picnic, featuring live music, food and family fun from 6-8 p.m. at “On the Green” at University Town Center.

Other events throughout the weekend include Light Up with Pride, drag bingo, a Zumba pride party and more.