‘Grim milestone’: Over 1,100 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in BayCare facilities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – BayCare announced this week it has reached a “grim milestone” of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to the healthcare company, more than 1,100 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized across its 14 “acute care hospitals” throughout Tampa Bay. The majority of those patients are not vaccinated, Baycare said.

To put those numbers into perspective, July 2020 hospitalizations peaked at about 700 patients before any vaccinations were made available, according to the healthcare company.

BayCare says those hospitalized are mostly between the ages of 19 and 64.

The company also noted cases are increasing ten-fold since the beginning of July.

Earlier this month, BayCare paused all elective surgeries due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The healthcare company also updated its visitation rules. Patients are allowed one adult visitor per day during the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. All visitors must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.