Great American Teach-In helps students explore career paths

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Great American Teach-In is an annual event to celebrate American Education Week.

Members of the community are visiting schools around the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday and on Nov. 21 to speak to students about careers, travels and hobbies.

The annual event encourages students to explore their own hopes and dreams and get excited about a career path.

At Countryside High School in Clearwater, speakers are sharing their lives in the military, business world and more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

