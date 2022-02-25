Grand Prix, Gasparilla events & tacos, plenty to do this weekend in Tampa Bay

Pole sitter Colton Hereta (26) rounds turn one during the morning practice before the start of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race, Sunday, April 25, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be a beautiful weekend in the Tampa Bay area and there are many events to keep busy.

From Gasparilla season events including the Distance Classic and Music Festival, to the St. Pete Grand Prix, there are plenty of big events going on.

Locally, you can check out the Tampa Taco Fest, Ybor City Fiesta Day and more.

These events are presented in no particular order.

Location: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

The Gasparilla Distance Classic is taking to the streets this weekend with its 5k, 8k, 10k and half-marathon races. There are 145,000 participants expected for the races this year, after the pandemic forced the Gasparilla Distance Classic to go virtual last year.

To kick off the Distance Classic, the 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo will open on Friday at the Tampa Convention Center.

The expo will feature the latest in running shoes and apparel, and well as medical breakthroughs and other information. It is free and open to the public.

Due to ongoing health and safety concerns, race participants and those attending the expo must show proof of either a completed COVID-19 vaccination record completed at least 14 days prior to Feb. 25 or proof of a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of Feb. 25. Onsite testing will be available for $25 at the Convention Center.

Location: Map available on the official Grand Prix website

The 18th annual St. Pete Grand Prix returns to the city on Friday.

The weekend of racing is highlighted by the NTT INDYCAR series opener. The Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship also returns, as well as the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup.

Ticket packages are still available online, including a 3-day grandstand ticket for $155 and a 1-day grandstand ticket for $95.

Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

The Gasparilla Distance Classic isn’t the only thing Gasparilla happening in Tampa this weekend. The music festival will take place at Curtis Hixon Park beginning on Friday.

Gasparilla Music Festival features over 50 local and national bands across four stages along the Riverwalk. The event also features food from Tampa’s top local chefs and restaurants and family-friendly programming on the stages every day.

The complete lineup for the three-day festival can be found online and tickets are still available.

Location: 4708 W. Village Dr, Tampa

Hillsborough County’s Great American Backyard Campout is a kid-friendly event on Saturday at Carrollwood Village Park. It includes backyard games, fishing and camping tutorials on skills like campfire building.

Registration for the event is required. Cost is $2 per overnight camper. Check-in begins at 3 p.m. Participants should bring their own tent, food, water and other supplies for overnight camping.

Location: 4810 N Himes Ave, Tampa

Tampa Taco Fest is back at Al Lopez Park this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Local vendors will treat guests to their favorite tacos, Mexican culinary staples and drinks. There will be live music and activities throughout the day and the festival is pet-friendly. A margarita bar will also be onsite for those old enough to participate.

General admission is $5 in advance and $10 cash at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free.

Location: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg

The Tampa Bay Home Show returns to The Coliseum in St. Petersburg Saturday and Sunday.

The home show offers guests the opportunity to learn about the latest home products and services, as well as the newest design ideas and home, garden and furniture trends.

The first 300 guests to the event will receive a free gift. Admission is free, but must be reserved online.

Location: 7th Avenue, Ybor City

The Ybor City Chamber of Commerce is honoring the culture of the city during the 75th Fiesta Day street festival celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vendors will line 7th Avenue with a variety of cultural foods, arts and crafts and other products. There will be live entertainment on the Fiesta Stage in Centro Ybor and along 7th Avenue throughout the day.

A promenade of flags will march down 7th Avenue at 2 p.m. to showcase countries that have made Ybor City their home.

Location: Lakewood Ranch Main Street

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an exotic car show on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The car show will benefit Flight to the North Pole, a charity that provides financial and emotional support to terminally ill children and their families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

The event is free and open to the public. Exotic cars include Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Ford GT, Cobras, Vipers, Porsche, Mercedes, Maseratis, BMWs, Fiats, Audis and more displayed along Lakewood Ranch Main Street.