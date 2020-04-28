Grand opening for St. Pete Pier pushed back due to COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — The grand opening of the St. Pete Pier has been delayed “just a bit longer” due to COVID-19.

Mayor Rick Kriseman made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday. The mayor didn’t give a new date for a grand opening, but says the city needs to wait “just a little bit longer, but not too much longer.”

The St. Pete Pier was scheduled to open Saturday, May 30. City officials made the opening day announcement in a video posted on YouTube in March.

The site will include a $1 million wooden playground, a fishing deck and a $1.5 million sculpture from local artist Janet Echelman titled “Bending Arc.”

