Grammy-winning singer Fantasia coming to Tampa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Multi-platinum, grammy-winning, singer-songwriter Fantasia is planning a visit to Tampa’s Yuengling Center.

The performance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. and will feature special guests Robin Thicke, Tank and the Bonfyre.

Tampa is just one stop in Fantasia’s 29-city North American tour.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the ReliaQuest Ticket Office at Amalie Arena or online at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $54.75, $74.75 and $95.75. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges.

For more information on Fantasia’s Yuengling Center performance, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss