Grammy-winning singer Fantasia coming to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Multi-platinum, grammy-winning, singer-songwriter Fantasia is planning a visit to Tampa’s Yuengling Center.

The performance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. and will feature special guests Robin Thicke, Tank and the Bonfyre.

Tampa is just one stop in Fantasia’s 29-city North American tour.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the ReliaQuest Ticket Office at Amalie Arena or online at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $54.75, $74.75 and $95.75. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges.

For more information on Fantasia’s Yuengling Center performance, click here.