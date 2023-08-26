TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency ahead of Invest 93L, a disturbance that is expected to become a tropical storm in the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center said the system of thunderstorms is continuing to organize and could become a tropical depression as early as Sunday while it moves over the Gulf of Mexico.

“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

The state of emergency applies to 33 of Florida’s counties. These are:

Alachua

Bay

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Wakulla

If you need guidance on how to prepare for a hurricane or tropical storm, visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.