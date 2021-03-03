LIVE NOW /
Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference in Zephyrhills

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Zephyrhills for a news conference Wednesday.

The event is scheuled to begin at 9 a.m. at the SunTrust Bank Building on Gall Boulevard, but details are scarce.

The press conference comes as Florida opens its first federally-run vaccination clinics in Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville. The sites are open 7 days a week and will each administer 2,000 shots per day.

According to state data, Florida has administered 4,808,125 vaccine doses. More than 1.7 million Floridians have had their second dose.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

