Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Zephyrhills for a news conference Wednesday.

The event is scheuled to begin at 9 a.m. at the SunTrust Bank Building on Gall Boulevard, but details are scarce.

The press conference comes as Florida opens its first federally-run vaccination clinics in Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville. The sites are open 7 days a week and will each administer 2,000 shots per day.

According to state data, Florida has administered 4,808,125 vaccine doses. More than 1.7 million Floridians have had their second dose.