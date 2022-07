Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at a seafood restaurant in Tampa on Wednesday.

The governor will be at Harpoon Harry’s Crab House, 225 South Franklin Street, at 9:15 a.m.

A press release for the event did not mention specifics.

You can watch the news conference on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.