Gov. DeSantis, FDOT Secretary hold press conference in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Jaxport will begin offering incentive packages to businesses who seek to move their cargo through sites like Jaxport.

According to Jaxport CEO Eric Green, more than 1.4 million containers had been moved through the port In the past year, setting a new record despite the ongoing pandemic.

AGX Freight Chief Operation Officer Ike Sherlock said Florida is willing and able to handle more business due to its critical infrastructure, essential manpower and proximity to nearly 100 million consumers living within a one-day drive of Jaxport.

In addition to seaport investments, DeSantis says there have been more than $200 million invested in freight and rail infrastructure each year, improving reliability.

“We want to make sure Americans get the goods they need as we approach the Christmas season,” DeSantis said.