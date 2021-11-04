‘Pro-freedom’: Gov. DeSantis, AG Moody discuss plans to sue Biden Administration’s worker vaccine mandate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flanked by Attorney General Ashley Moody and supporters addresses the media and supporters Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in Lakeland Fla. The state of Florida on Thursday sued President Joe Biden’s administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors, opening yet another battleground between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the White House. The lawsuit, announced by DeSantis at a news conference, alleges the president doesn’t have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law. (Calvin Knight/The Ledger via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody confirmed Thursday their plans to sue the Biden Administration over a vaccination mandate for large companies.

The new requirement, which was previewed by President Joe Biden in September, will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses. Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

DeSantis and Moody both expressed their disapproval of the mandate at separate press conferences.

“In the history of our nation, this is unprecedented, breathtaking, and authoritarian,” said Moody. “We must take this action to protect Florida, its businesses, our workers from the heavy-handed, short-sighted, and unlawful edicts that are emanating from President Biden and his handlers.”

The attorney general critiqued the fact that OSHA drafted the new rule under an emergency authority which is meant to protect workers from an imminent health hazard.

“They are using OSHA and an emergency rule given to OSHA to enact widespread healthcare policy on American workers,” she said. “OSHA was never given the authority by Congress to be used to enact a general healthcare policy like this on American workers.”

“This is not anti-vaccine, this is pro-freedom, pro-autonomy of an American worker,” Moody said.