Got grease? Here’s where you can dump it safely instead of pouring it down the drain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cooking for a crowd during the holidays is great. The whole house smells like delicious food and Thanksgiving is definitely a cheat day. Still, the one thing you shouldn’t have a cheat day with is how you get rid of your grease after you cook.
Dumping oil and grease down the drain seems easy, but it can block up your plumbing later on and cause big problems like sewer backups or overflows.
Instead of making a gross, greasy mess for yourself and your neighbors, take a small extra step and repurpose your grease instead of draining it.
To repurpose cooking greases, oils and fats:
- Place leftover greases, frying oils, drippings and fats in a container
- Bring the grease to a drop-off center
- Pour the contents of the container into the on-site storage. Take your empty container home or place it in the trash afterwards, as a container with a layer of grease inside is not recyclable.
Got grease? Here are some places you can dump it.
In Pinellas County:
- Pinellas County Utilities — F.O.G. Facility
10901 28th St. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33716
- Grease Depot Inc.
3805 126th Ave. N. Clearwater, FL
- Clearwater Solid Waste Facility
1701 N Hercules Ave. Clearwater, FL 33765
- Starkey Road Cooking Oil Disposal
1551 Starkey Road. Largo, FL 33771
St. Petersburg also has a special Grease Management Program. For more information, go online or email the program at grease@stpete.org.
- South-Central
Brandon Support Operations Complex (BSOC)
332 N. Falkenburg Road Tampa, FL 33619
(north of State Road 60, just south of Animal Services)
- 78th Street Community Library
7625 Palm River Road Tampa, FL 33619
- Austin Davis Public Library
17808 Wayne Road Odessa, FL 33556
- Bloomingdale Regional Library
1906 Bloomingdale Ave. Valrico, FL 33596
- Brandon Regional Library
619 Vonderburg Drive Brandon, FL 33511
- Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library
2902 W. Bearss Ave. Tampa, FL 33618
- Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library
11211 Countryway Blvd. Tampa, FL 33626
- Riverview Branch Library
- 9951 Balm Riverview Road Tampa, FL 33569
(The cabinet was moved from the old Riverview Library location)
- Seffner-Mango Branch Library
410 N. Kingsway Road Seffner, FL 33584
- SouthShore Regional Library
15816 Beth Shields Way Ruskin, FL 33573
- Jackson Springs Community Center
8620 Jackson Springs Rd. Tampa, FL 33615
- Northdale Park
15550 Spring Pine Drive Tampa, FL
- Northlakes Recreation Center
2640 Lakeview Drive Tampa, FL 33618
(east of Dale Mabry Highway in the Northlakes area)
- Woodlake Park
9207 Woodlake Blvd.Tampa, FL 33615
(south of Waters Avenue and west of Sheldon Road in Town ‘N Country)
- 6th Street Utility Pump Station
1306 6th St. S.E. Ruskin, FL 33570
- Covington Garden Pump Station
6505 Covington Garden Drive Tampa, FL 33572
- Durant Road Utility Pump Station
5219 Durant Rd. Dover, FL 33527
- Fishhawk Utility Pump Station
15455 Fishhawk Blvd. Lithia, FL 33547
- Golf and Sea Pump Station
6071 Golf and Sea Blvd. Apollo Beach, FL
- Hamilton Pump Station
4116 W. Hamilton Ave. Tampa, FL
- Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission
3629 Queen Palm Drive Tampa, FL 33619
- Northwest County Solid Waste Transfer Station
8001 W. Linebaugh Ave. Tampa, FL 33625
- SouthShore Regional Service Center
410 30th St SE Ruskin, FL 33570
- Summerfield Pump Station
13393 Summerfield Blvd. Riverview, FL 33579
Hillsborough County will also take recycled cooking oil at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers on select Saturdays monthly.
If you can’t get to a place to dump the oil, or don’t have a container you want to throw the grease away in, you can pour the grease or oil in small amounts on old napkins or paper towels in the trash, once the oil has cooled.