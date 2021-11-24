Got grease? Here’s where you can dump it safely instead of pouring it down the drain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cooking for a crowd during the holidays is great. The whole house smells like delicious food and Thanksgiving is definitely a cheat day. Still, the one thing you shouldn’t have a cheat day with is how you get rid of your grease after you cook.

Dumping oil and grease down the drain seems easy, but it can block up your plumbing later on and cause big problems like sewer backups or overflows.

Instead of making a gross, greasy mess for yourself and your neighbors, take a small extra step and repurpose your grease instead of draining it.

To repurpose cooking greases, oils and fats:

Place leftover greases, frying oils, drippings and fats in a container Bring the grease to a drop-off center Pour the contents of the container into the on-site storage. Take your empty container home or place it in the trash afterwards, as a container with a layer of grease inside is not recyclable.

Got grease? Here are some places you can dump it.

In Pinellas County:

Pinellas County Utilities — F.O.G. Facility

10901 28th St. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33716

10901 28th St. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33716 Grease Depot Inc.

3805 126th Ave. N. Clearwater, FL

3805 126th Ave. N. Clearwater, FL Clearwater Solid Waste Facility

1701 N Hercules Ave. Clearwater, FL 33765

1701 N Hercules Ave. Clearwater, FL 33765 Starkey Road Cooking Oil Disposal

1551 Starkey Road. Largo, FL 33771

St. Petersburg also has a special Grease Management Program. For more information, go online or email the program at grease@stpete.org.

In Hillsborough County:

South-Central

Brandon Support Operations Complex (BSOC)

332 N. Falkenburg Road Tampa, FL 33619

(north of State Road 60, just south of Animal Services)

332 N. Falkenburg Road Tampa, FL 33619 (north of State Road 60, just south of Animal Services) 78th Street Community Library

7625 Palm River Road Tampa, FL 33619

7625 Palm River Road Tampa, FL 33619 Austin Davis Public Library

17808 Wayne Road Odessa, FL 33556

17808 Wayne Road Odessa, FL 33556 Bloomingdale Regional Library

1906 Bloomingdale Ave. Valrico, FL 33596

1906 Bloomingdale Ave. Valrico, FL 33596 Brandon Regional Library

619 Vonderburg Drive Brandon, FL 33511

619 Vonderburg Drive Brandon, FL 33511 Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library

2902 W. Bearss Ave. Tampa, FL 33618

2902 W. Bearss Ave. Tampa, FL 33618 Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library

11211 Countryway Blvd. Tampa, FL 33626

11211 Countryway Blvd. Tampa, FL 33626 Riverview Branch Library

9951 Balm Riverview Road Tampa, FL 33569

(The cabinet was moved from the old Riverview Library location)

(The cabinet was moved from the old Riverview Library location) Seffner-Mango Branch Library

410 N. Kingsway Road Seffner, FL 33584

410 N. Kingsway Road Seffner, FL 33584 SouthShore Regional Library

15816 Beth Shields Way Ruskin, FL 33573

15816 Beth Shields Way Ruskin, FL 33573 Jackson Springs Community Center

8620 Jackson Springs Rd. Tampa, FL 33615

8620 Jackson Springs Rd. Tampa, FL 33615 Northdale Park

15550 Spring Pine Drive Tampa, FL

15550 Spring Pine Drive Tampa, FL Northlakes Recreation Center

2640 Lakeview Drive Tampa, FL 33618

(east of Dale Mabry Highway in the Northlakes area)

2640 Lakeview Drive Tampa, FL 33618 (east of Dale Mabry Highway in the Northlakes area) Woodlake Park

9207 Woodlake Blvd.Tampa, FL 33615

(south of Waters Avenue and west of Sheldon Road in Town ‘N Country)

9207 Woodlake Blvd.Tampa, FL 33615 (south of Waters Avenue and west of Sheldon Road in Town ‘N Country) 6th Street Utility Pump Station

1306 6th St. S.E. Ruskin, FL 33570

1306 6th St. S.E. Ruskin, FL 33570 Covington Garden Pump Station

6505 Covington Garden Drive Tampa, FL 33572

6505 Covington Garden Drive Tampa, FL 33572 Durant Road Utility Pump Station

5219 Durant Rd. Dover, FL 33527

5219 Durant Rd. Dover, FL 33527 Fishhawk Utility Pump Station

15455 Fishhawk Blvd. Lithia, FL 33547

15455 Fishhawk Blvd. Lithia, FL 33547 Golf and Sea Pump Station

6071 Golf and Sea Blvd. Apollo Beach, FL

6071 Golf and Sea Blvd. Apollo Beach, FL Hamilton Pump Station

4116 W. Hamilton Ave. Tampa, FL

4116 W. Hamilton Ave. Tampa, FL Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission

3629 Queen Palm Drive Tampa, FL 33619

3629 Queen Palm Drive Tampa, FL 33619 Northwest County Solid Waste Transfer Station

8001 W. Linebaugh Ave. Tampa, FL 33625

8001 W. Linebaugh Ave. Tampa, FL 33625 SouthShore Regional Service Center

410 30th St SE Ruskin, FL 33570

410 30th St SE Ruskin, FL 33570 Summerfield Pump Station

13393 Summerfield Blvd. Riverview, FL 33579

Hillsborough County will also take recycled cooking oil at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers on select Saturdays monthly.

If you can’t get to a place to dump the oil, or don’t have a container you want to throw the grease away in, you can pour the grease or oil in small amounts on old napkins or paper towels in the trash, once the oil has cooled.