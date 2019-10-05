Google unveils new incognito mode for Maps

(CNN) – Google Maps is adding an incognito mode. But don’t assume it makes your movements untraceable.

The mode lets you cut down on recording where you’re going or where you’ve been and pause location sharing. Those locations won’t be saved to your Google account and the app won’t use them to suggest destinations to you.

However, Google said turning on incognito mode in Maps does not affect how your activity is used or saved by internet providers, other apps, voice search and other Google services.

The feature is available on Android now and coming to IOS soon.

It needs to be manually turned on within Google Maps, but already exists on other Google products, including its Chrome browser and YouTube.

LATEST STORIES: