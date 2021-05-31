Gold Star families to remember loved ones at MacDill Park Memorial Day service

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A number of events will take place on Monday to honor those in Tampa Bay who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

A service will take place at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at MacDill Park at 11 a.m.

There are no names on the monument, which sits along the Riverwalk. It’s just another place where Gold Star families can visit to remember their loved ones.

“Doesn’t matter if they were your son, daughter, husband, wife, cousin, it doesn’t matter, it’s there for the public and families to go, remember, reflect,” Gold Star mother Annette Kirk said. “It really reminds us that the public cares and the remember. They knows our sons, daughters, brothers sisters, sign that blank check and respect that there are people who still want to serve.”

The service will include speeches by Vice Commander of U.S. Central Command Vice Admiral James Malloy and feature a wreath-laying, a 21-gun salute and the MacDill Honor Guard, which will play Taps.

“We’re just grateful these people get it, understand and know our pain,” Kirk said. “Well, luckily they don’t understand our pain. We don’t want that, but they appreciate it, respect us and care.”