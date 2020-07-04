Going to the beach this July 4th weekend? Here’s what you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s long-standing tradition of celebrating the 4th at the beach looks a little different this year as more counties close beaches in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties moved to close their beaches over the July 4th holiday after a record spike in coronavirus cases.

In Tampa Bay, beaches will be open with some coronavirus restrictions in place.

RELATED: Miami-Dade County to close beaches for Fourth of July weekend

All beaches are urging people to practice social distancing and some are even requiring people to wear masks.

Here’s what you need to know:

SARASOTA COUNTY

All Sarasota County beaches will remain open for the 4th of July weekend. Longboat Key has closed all of its public beach parking lots and access to Quick Point and Overlook. Public restrooms at Bayfront Park and Joan M. Durante Park are also closed.

RELATED: Sarasota County beaches to remain open for July 4th holiday

Public parking will be available at all other county beaches. Beachgoers are being told to practice social distancing and clean up beach trash.

Earlier this week, the City of Sarasota issued an ordinance requiring masks in both indoor and outdoor public locations and businesses.

PINELLAS COUNTY

All Pinellas County beaches will remain open for the 4th of July weekend. There will be an increased law enforcement presence and beachgoers are urged to practice social distancing.

RELATED: Pinellas Co. prepares for busy beaches despite COVID-19 concerns

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

All of the county’s public beaches and parks will stay open over the holiday. Residents are urged to avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and to stay home if they’re experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms.

PASCO COUNTY

Beaches will remain open in Pasco County from sunrise to sunset. Residents are also encouraged to practice social distancing.

RELATED: Pasco County implements mandatory face mask ordinance effective immediately

CITRUS COUNTY

Citrus County Fort Island Gulf Beach and Hernando Beach remain open for recreational activities. Public restrooms are open. Beach hours are sunrise to sunset seven days a week.

Beachgoers are being asked to avoid congregating in large groups and to practice social distancing.

LATEST STORIES: