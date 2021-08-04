‘Going to feel like WrestleMania’: WWE touring, will return to Tampa this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment is back on the road and headed to Tampa for Friday Night SmackDown this week.

WWE Superstar Natalya is currently on the sideline after going through ankle surgery, but spoke on how important fans are to the performers.

“I’ve been saying this all week… This SmackDown is going to feel like WrestleMania,” she said.

Natalya said the fans are “everything.” Tampa saw WrestleMania take place in April, with a limited amount of fans at Raymond James Stadium, but the company is currently back to touring.

Prior to that, the “ThunderDome” was hosted at Tropicana Field and then the Yuengling Center, with fans featured from home virtually.

“We made it work because WWE does whatever it takes to keep everybody entertained… but to have our WWE universe back it is everything to us. They’re such a big part of our storytelling, such a big part of our show, they bring so much energy to every event and they’re really the heartbeat of WWE,” Natalya said.

The star said it’s a really exciting time to be involved with WWE, because they are “leading the charge” in the sports world for return to normalcy.

“We never stopped. Our company, WWE, we really kept moving when people were needing hope, people were needing something to throw themselves into… that’s why SmackDown is going to be so special in Tampa on Friday,” she said.

While the full card of matches has not been announced, WWE and movie star, most recently of “Suicide Squad,” John Cena is advertised to be in attendance.