GoFundMe started for locally owned restaurant burned down in Tampa ‘riots’

TAMPA (WFLA) — A GoFundMe has been started on behalf of the owners of Saigon Bay Vietnamese Restaurant after the restaurant was destroyed in a fire during riots Saturday night in Temple Terrace.

The fundraiser, started by Anna Jensen and Bryan Huynh on behalf of Thanh Son, has raised over $30,000 in less than 24 hours.

The George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests started peacefully Saturday night along Fowler Avenue. By early Sunday morning, over 40 businesses were damaged or looted, five were set on fire, and 27 police cars were damaged.

The Champs Sports store on East Fowler Avenue was one of the targets. It was looted then burned to the ground. Saigon Bay was subsequently destroyed in the flames because of its proximity.

“This business is their livelihood to support a multi-generational family,” the GoFundMe states. “They did not deserve this setback. They are so kind, welcoming, and inclusive to everyone. Please support them during this time.”

To donate to the Saigon Bay Vietnamese Restaurant, click here.

