Girl Scouts team up with chefs to create delicious desserts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just when you thought Girl Scout cookies couldn’t get any tastier, chefs across Tampa Bay are taking them to the next level.

Girl Scouts of West Central Florida are teaming up with top chefs across Tampa Bay to serve up their famous cookies with a culinary twist.

This weekend’s Dessert First fundraiser is a one-of-a-kind evening where inventive chefs from top restaurants will use Girl Scout Cookies to create delicious desserts.

The adult-only event included complimentary wine, a cash bar, plated dinner, silent and live auctions, and a live band!

Proceeds go to scholarship programs to expose more young girls to Girl Scouts, and will stay in locally in the community.

