Giant hole forms in Sarasota roadway after ‘washout’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A giant hole has formed in a roadway in Sarasota Wednesday after a “washout,” according to the police department.

Madison Drive and North Washington Drive on St. Armands Circle is closed while Sarasota County Public Works responds to the incident.

The Sarasota Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area in the meantime.

