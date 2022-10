TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for a “ghostly good time,” Publix has got you covered.

Trick-or-treaters can visit the grocery store for free candy on Halloween.

“No tricks, just treats! Dress up your kids in their best costumes and join us on Halloween from 4 – 7 p.m. for a ghostly good time trick-or-treating in our stores,” the grocery store chain posted on Facebook.

Publix said all of its stores will be participating. If you have any questions, you should contact your local Publix.