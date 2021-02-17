Get to know Maggie Rodriguez: Former network news anchor named new co-host of WFLA’s Daytime

The experienced journalist will join Danny New on weekday mornings on Daytime at 10 a.m. on News Channel 8

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former network news anchor Maggie Rodriguez has been named co-host of WFLA’s lifestyle show Daytime. The experienced journalist will join Danny New weekday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. on News Channel 8.

Rodriguez is a gem in the world of broadcast news. She’s worked alongside Robin Roberts, Katie Couric, Harry Smith – and the list goes on.

“Co-hosting Daytime is the perfect job for me at the perfect time of my life,” Rodriguez said.

She left the news industry in 2010 to be a full-time mom to her two children. Fast-forward 10 years, and that too needed change.

“They’re now 10 and 15. And they’re like, ‘Okay, mom, we’re good. You can go back to work. No, really, go back to work,’” said Rodriguez. “So they practically kicked me out of the house.”

Her journey to stardom started with an internship at the Spanish-language television station Univision 23 in Miami. Her tenacity to be on camera landed her a reporter job at that station. She then crossed over to English-language broadcast as a reporter and anchor for KABC in Los Angeles, went on to anchor for WFOR in Miami and eventually was named co-anchor of The Early Show at CBS News.

“Maggie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Daytime. We are excited to have her join our team as co-host with Danny New,” WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38 Vice President and General Manager Mark Higgins said. “Our Daytime morning audience can expect an exciting and refreshing local show every morning and we can’t wait to get started.”

Rodriguez is witty, fun and intelligent. She’s covered politics and natural disasters, and interviewed high-profile people from presidents to celebrities.

“I always say that the privilege of journalists is covering history, so to be there for moments that my grandchildren will read about in history books was the honor of a lifetime,” Rodriguez said. “I have interviewed everyone and covered the news and I’ll continue to do that on Daytime but also bring the softer side, the stuff you learn in everyday life.”

She and her family have lived in Tampa for the past four years and are thrilled to plant deeper roots in the Tampa Bay area.

“We love Tampa because it’s an up-and-coming city. It’s vibrant and it’s exciting, yet it has all the charm of a small town,” said Rodriguez. “Where I live, the little league field, my kids’ schools, our favorite restaurants and shops are all within a five-mile radius and everyone knows everyone. So you can’t beat the quality of life here in Tampa and we hope to stay forever.”

Rodriguez’s official debut as co-host of Daytime will be Monday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.