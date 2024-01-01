TAMPA (WFLA) – A Georgia man is dead and a Florida woman injured after a crash occurred late Sunday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 20-year-old man from Grovetown, Georgia, was driving a BMW 335XI when he ran a red light and hit a Kia Optima driven by a 63-year-old Palm Harbor woman at the intersection of Klosterman Road and US-19.

After the crash, both vehicles spun, with the BMW also hitting a pole causing the man to be ejected from the vehicle, per FHP.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital, where the man died from his injuries. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to FHP.