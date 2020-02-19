George Zimmerman files lawsuit in Polk Co. against 2 Democratic presidential candidates

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, George Zimmerman looks at the jury as he testifies in a Seminole County courtroom in Orlando, Fla. The ex-neighborhood watch volunteer who killed a black teen in Florida in 2012 says he’s $2.5 million in debt and has no income. Zimmerman filed paperwork detailing his financial […]

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—George Zimmerman has filed a lawsuit against two Democratic presidential candidates he alleges defamed him while paying tribute to Trayvon Martin on what would’ve been Martin’s 25th birthday.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Polk County court against Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

The lawsuit claims the candidates “defamed Zimmerman for political gain in misguided and malicious attempts to bolster their standings amongst African-American voters, all at Zimmerman’s expense.”

The suit alleges Warren and Buttigieg connected Martin’s shooting death with gun violence, while he claims he was acting in self-defense when he killed Martin. They both tweeted about Martin on Feb. 5, the day that would have been Martin’s 25th birthday.

My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today.



We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children—especially young Black boys—can grow up safe and free. https://t.co/9lXXlRnvzL — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2020

Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today.



How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?#BlackLivesMatter — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 5, 2020

Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, was acquitted in the shooting of Martin on the grounds of self-defense. The case sparked protests and a national debate about race relations. The Justice Department later decided not to prosecute Zimmerman on civil rights charges.

The lawsuit claims both candidates tweeted about Martin in an attempt to “garner votes in the black community.”

The lawsuit also says the tweets suggest Zimmerman killed Martin as a result of white supremacy or racism, or that he acted out of “fear” because of Martin’s skin color.

Zimmerman is seeking $265 million, according to the lawsuit.