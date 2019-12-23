George Lopez to perform at the Straz Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Faye Sadou/MediaPunch /IPX

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Film and television comedy star George Lopez is set to make an appearance in Tampa come the new year.

Lopez will be performing at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on March 7 starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale to the public and are available online, by phone at 813-229-7827 and in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office.

Regularly priced tickets are $39.50 – $59.50.

For more information on Lopez’s upcoming performance or about more upcoming events at the Straz Center, visit www.strazcenter.org.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss