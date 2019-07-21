Gators caught on Ring camera in Tampa, Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Ring cameras were able to capture alligator sightings in the local Bay area.

In Bradenton, an alligator was caught on camera crawling out from under a neighbor’s car and then stopping in the lawn for a few moments before leaving. This video was taken near 5th Avenue and 137th Street NE in Bradenton.

Another Ring camera captured a gator in a Tampa backyard. The homeowners told Ring they were able to safely and humanely remove the gator after it visited their home more than 10 times in a span of two days. This video was recorded near Palm Pasture Drive and Middle Cross Place in Tampa.

Ring cameras use motion-sensing technology and started filming as soon as the alligators stepped in the camera’s view, sending notifications to each homeowner.