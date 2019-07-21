Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Gators caught on Ring camera in Tampa, Bradenton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Ring cameras were able to capture alligator sightings in the local Bay area.

In Bradenton, an alligator was caught on camera crawling out from under a neighbor’s car and then stopping in the lawn for a few moments before leaving. This video was taken near 5th Avenue and 137th Street NE in Bradenton.

Another Ring camera captured a gator in a Tampa backyard. The homeowners told Ring they were able to safely and humanely remove the gator after it visited their home more than 10 times in a span of two days. This video was recorded near Palm Pasture Drive and Middle Cross Place in Tampa.

Ring cameras use motion-sensing technology and started filming as soon as the alligators stepped in the camera’s view, sending notifications to each homeowner.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss