Gaspar’s Grotto prepares to reopen to customers

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WFLA) – Starting Monday, May 4, businesses like restaurants and retail shops will be allowed to reopen their doors to customers under the governor’s new guidelines.

This is all part of phase one of Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to reopen Florida’s economy. Restaurants can resume indoor seating, but limit it to 25% capacity. Outdoor seating is allowed but tables have to be 6 feet apart.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 33,690 cases and 1,268 deaths

cases and deaths Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Eric Schiller, owner of Gaspar’s Grotto in Ybor City, spent Sunday preparing to reopen his doors again. Schiller tells 8 On Your Side he will reopen to customers on Wednesday, May 6. He plans to use the first two days to everything in order like retrain staff and gather supplies to serve customers.

“We have to restock so we are going to start taking trucks on Monday and Tuesday for fresh food,” said Schiller.

Through it all, he is remaining optimistic and thankful he can open his doors. He looks forward to seeing customers on Wednesday.

