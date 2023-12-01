TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Gasparilla Music Festival will move from its previous home at Curtis Hixon Park to a location just across the Hillsborough River.

Julian B. Lane Park will host the festival, which is entering its 13th year and is expected to attract thousands over three days, Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18.

“We are very excited with all of the new opportunities this new venue is providing us to grow and take our festival experience to a whole new level,” said David Cox, Executive Director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation. “And with the help of our community partners, we are proud to still be able to offer affordable presale tickets out to our loyal fans.”

File video: Saxophonist Marlon Boone joins Gayle to give us a taste of the Soul by the Bay Music Festival.

In the past, GMF has taken place at Curtis Hixon and was headlined by acts like Nas, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers and The Roots.

This year, there will be 50 bands performing on five stages. The lineup is set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, the festival will have its own Kids Fest, which will feature an interactive zone and family-friendly performances.

A limited amount of discounted early bird tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. on www.gmftickets.com.

The presale ticket prices are:

GA 2-DAY EB (Fri/Sat) $60.00

GA 2-DAY EB (Sat/Sun) $60.00

GA 3-Day EB $75.00

VIP 2-DAY EB (Fri/Sat) $150.00

VIP 2-Day EB (Sat/Sun) $150.00

VIP 3-Day EB $200.00