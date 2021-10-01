Gasparilla music festival, Brick-or-Treat and more, fall fun in full swing in Tampa Bay

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, a worker puts finishing touches on the entrance sign at Legoland Florida in Winter Haven, Fla. The Legoland theme park in Florida is planning an expansion next year including new rides, according to plans filed with the city nearest the attraction. The details have not been revealed, but news outlets report Legoland will add about 4.5 acres (1.8 hectares) to its resort near Winter Haven.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As fall and Halloween events continue to kick up around the Tampa Bay area, there is still plenty to do if you and your family aren’t all about “spooky season.”

From the Gasparilla Music Festival taking to downtown Tampa or the boat show at the Florida State Fairgrounds, there’s plenty to keep everyone busy this weekend.

If you’re ready for Halloween, however, you and your young ones can pay a trip to Legoland with their first weekend of “Brick-Or-Treat” gearing up.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. Flag Football For Special Olympics at Raymond James Stadium

The day-long flag football celebration will take place on Saturday on the turf of the Super Bowl Champions during the Sunshine Bowl.

“Down. Set. Hut! It’s your chance to hit the turf and play flag football on an NFL field. Grab your playbook and put your roster together for a fun day of 6-on-6 games. Each team is guaranteed a minimum of two games,” the event website states.

Registration for new teams is closed, but others in the stadium club can enjoy food and drinks, live music and for those 21 and up, a blackjack tournament. “Jack in the Club” attendees can watch the flag football competition through the club’s panoramic windows.

2. Brick-or-Treat at Legoland

The first weekend of Brick-or-Treat takes place at the Winter Haven theme park this weekend with five themed trick-or-treating stations for kids beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Lego monster character experiences will return to the park for friendly meet-and-greets, as well as numerous shows in the early afternoon and nightly fireworks.

The events will take place every weekend throughout October.

3. Gasparilla Music Festival

The Gasparilla Music Festival will return to Curtis Hixon Park and other stages throughout downtown Tampa from Oct. 1-3, bringing local food and over 35 local and national bands with it.

Big Ray’s Fish Camp and Nebraska Mini Mart are among the new restaurants added to the festival at the park.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination is required to enter the festival.

4. Tampa Bay Boat Show

The Tamp Bay Boat Show returns to the Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend with many kinds of models, from pontoon boats, to kayaks, jet skis and other exhibits.

The event is free for the entire family and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

5. Taste of the Beaches

While the official event will begin next week, the kickoff for Taste of the Beaches will take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. with live music, craft beer and an auction in St. Pete Beach.

“Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to relax outdoors under the stars in the beautiful waterfront Park. Enjoy a live concert from the Tom Petty Experience and bid on over 20 exclusive live auction items! Auction items include multiple beachfront hotel stays, poolside cabanas, VIP tours and more!” a press released said.

Taste of the Beaches tickets are available for purchase at the event for $10 per ticket and provides one taste per participating restaurant.

6. Rugged Maniac

The festival and mud run is “like recess for grown-ups” with a 3-story water slide, trampolines and beer.

The party begins at 8:30 a.m. with the festival itself, and includes food and beer, as well as games. Tickets to this portion of the event are free.

The 3-mile course, with 20 obstacles, opens at 9 a.m., but those participating will receive a specific timeframe to partake.

7. Tampa Bay Rays Drive-Through ‘Swag Pick-Up’

The Rays have announce their ongoing activities throughout the Tampa Bay area leading up to the postseason. Giveaways will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in The Florida Aquarium parking lot and Sunday at the same time at Tropicana Field, in parking lots on 3rd Avenue South.

8. World of Beer Oktoberfest

Raise a glass at World of Beer’s Tampa International and Brandon locations this weekend to celebrate Oktoberfest.

Those in attendance from noon on will toast the holiday with special food and cocktails and competitions, including a stein-holding contest at 1 p.m. and a pretzel-eating contest at 2 p.m., as well as a stein relay race at 3 p.m.