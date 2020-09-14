Gas station customer in Polk County dies after car crashes into building

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man standing at the counter of a gas station in Winter Haven was killed after a car crashed into the building Sunday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old William Clabough, of Bartow, was standing at the counter of the Marathon gas station at 2600 Havendale Blvd. around 4:50 a.m. when a car crashed into the store and pinned him down.

The sheriff’s office said a driver of a Kia Optima was speeding west on Havendale and when they entered the east bound lanes, went over the concrete curb, struck a Mustang at a gas pump, and crashed into the store.

Clabough, who was standing at the counter of the store at the time, was pinned by the Optima until first responders arrived. He was then transported to Winter Haven Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Optima was transported to a local hospital. Deputies suspect the driver was impaired at the time of the crash, and charges are anticipated.

