Gas skimmers removed from Sarasota 7-Eleven

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two gas skimmers were found on gas pumps at a 7-Eleven in Sarasota Monday morning.

The gas station is located at 1150 North Tuttle Avenue.

The Sarasota Police Department said one skimmer was found on pump 11 and another on pump 12. Both devices were removed and collected as evidence.

It is unknown when the devices were placed on the pumps, as the pumps were last inspected on Oct. 9.

