TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A gas leak forced officials to close a busy intersection in Sarasota early Thursday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said a construction crew hit a gas line at the intersection of University Parkway and Cattlemen Road.

The agency, the Sarasota County Fire Department and TECO Energy responded.

The intersection was closed for several hours as crews worked to fix the ruptured line. It has since reopened, but construction crews will be in the area for the remainder of the day, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.