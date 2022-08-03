TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gabby Petito’s mom, Nicole Schmidt, will appear on TODAY, the show announced in a tweet Wednesday.

She’ll appear on the news program on Thursday morning.

According to the tweet, she’ll be talking about how she’s helping victims of domestic violence following the death of her daughter.

She appears on the show just about a year after her daughter’s death with authorities saying Petito died three to four weeks before her body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The remains of Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Launderie, were found in the Carlton Reserve in North Port on Oct. 20, 2021.

On June 24, a notebook that allegedly belonged to Launderie, which had a written confession to killing Petito, was released by the Launderie family attorney.

The claims in the notebook have been corroborated by investigators.

The show can be seen on WFLA at 7 a.m.