TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting a virtual workshop Wednesday evening on potential changes to fishing rules at the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.

FWC is exploring rule changes that they say could prevent entanglement, injury, and mortality of pelicans and other seabirds at the pier. At the last public workshop, officials said more than 3,300 seabirds had to be rescued from the Skyway Fishing Pier in the last two years.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and you can join here: virtual workshop.

You can submit comments by clicking here.

If you can’t attend, a recording will be posted online.