LIVE: Body of fallen Pinellas deputy escorted to Lutz church

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas sheriff’s deputy who was struck and killed last week by a drunken driver will be laid to rest in Pasco County on Tuesday.

A public service for Deputy Michael Magli is scheduled for 11 am. Tuesday at the Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m.

Members of the public who wish to attend are reminded that parking is limited and the church capacity has been reduced to follow CDC guidelines. Masks are required inside the church.

Following the service will be an outdoor ceremony that includes a 21-gun salute, riderless horse, last call, and a fly-over.

A law enforcement procession will take Magli from Lutz to Trinity Memorial Gardens in Trinity, where a private burial will take place.

Magli was struck and killed on Wednesday while trying to throw out stop sticks to stop a drunken driver during a pursuit. The driver, Robert Allen Holzaepfel, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder.

Magli had served with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since 2013, according to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. He is survived by a wife and two young children.