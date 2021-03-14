Funeral for TPD Officer Jesse Madsen to take place Tuesday morning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department has released more details regarding Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen’s funeral.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 16 at 11 a.m. at Idlewild Baptist Church, located at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Boulevard in Lutz.

The service is open to the public.

Those wishing to pay their respects to MPO Madsen will be allowed inside the church starting at 10 a.m. and the funeral will promptly begin at 11. Immediately after the service, guests will be directed outside the church for a full honors ceremony, which will include a 21-gun salute, pipe and drums, the playing of “Taps,” a riderless horse, a flyover, flag folding ceremony, and MPO Madsen’s final radio call.

Following the funeral service and outdoor tribute, a formal procession will take MPO Madsen to his final resting place at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. He will receive a full military honors ceremony at his gravesite. This event is not open to the public.

The dress code for the funeral service is business professional, with clothing being all either black or dark/muted colors. Everyone inside the service will be required to wear a face covering.

For community members wishing to attend the funeral of MPO Madsen, parking for the general public will be on the eastern side of Idlewild Baptist Church.

The public can leave condolence messages and make donations to the Madsen family by going to TPD’s website.